By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Adam Lambert will be one of the performers at the upcoming Avicii tribute concert, which will raise mental health awareness. This two-hour benefit show will feature the music of the late electronic music superstar Avicii and it will take place on December 5 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, as it raises awareness on mental health and suicide prevention. This concert will consist of the 19 original singers that were on Avicii's most popular songs, and they will perform with a 30-piece band. Aside from Adam Lambert, singers that will be performing include Rita Ora, Aloe Blacc, Amanda Wilson, Andreas Moe, Audra Mae, Blondfire, Bonn, Carl Falk, Dan Tyminski, Daniel Adams Ray, Joe Janiak, Nick Furlong, and Zack Abel, among others that will be announced at a later time. The show will kick off with headlining DJ sets from many of Avicii's closest friends such as David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke, and Nicky Romero. The proceeds from the event will go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation, in memory of the late electronic musician. Avicii's songs "Wake Me Up," "Addicted to You" and "SOS," which was released posthumously topped the electronic dance music charts. On April 20, 2018, Avicii died after he committed suicide as a result of mental health issues. Last October, Avicii was posthumously honored by DJ Magazine, where they ranked him No. 15 in their Top 100 DJs poll. To learn more about this Avicii Tribute Concert, check out its official website