His New York fans are in for a treat. Lambert expressed his excitement via a tweet
to his fans and followers. "Could not be more excited to perform at @GMA's Summer Concert Series!! See you in NYC on June 28th ✨ #AdamLambertOnGMA," he posted.
In other Lambert
news, he served as a celebrity guest mentor on American Idol
during Queen Week, and he was featured in the music documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story
, which aired on ABC.
On August 6 and 7, Lambert will be performing with the iconic rock group Queen at Madison Square Garden
in New York as part of the "Rhapsody" Tour.
To learn more about international recording artist Adam Lambert
, check out his official Facebook page
.