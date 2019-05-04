Email
article imageAdam Lambert to perform on GMA's Summer Concert Series

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
New York - On June 28, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert will be performing live at the "Good Morning America" (GMA) Summer Concert Series.
His New York fans are in for a treat. Lambert expressed his excitement via a tweet to his fans and followers. "Could not be more excited to perform at @GMA's Summer Concert Series!! See you in NYC on June 28th ✨ #AdamLambertOnGMA," he posted.
In other Lambert news, he served as a celebrity guest mentor on American Idol during Queen Week, and he was featured in the music documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story, which aired on ABC.
On August 6 and 7, Lambert will be performing with the iconic rock group Queen at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of the "Rhapsody" Tour.
To learn more about international recording artist Adam Lambert, check out his official Facebook page.
