International pop star Adam Lambert announced that he will be performing on "A Home For The Holidays with Idina Menzel."
A Home For The Holidays with Idina Menzel will be televised on Sunday, December 22 on CBS. Aside from host Idina Menzel and Adam Lambert, this show will also feature such special musical guests as NE-YO and Kelly Rowland.
All world-renowned performers will showcase their support for an audience made up of adoptive parents, social workers, as well as former foster children.
Lambert just released the "Live Sessions" version of his single "Superpower," which was well-received by Digital Journal.
His Velvet: Side A EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
For the latest news and information on Adam Lambert, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.