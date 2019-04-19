Adam Lambert to mentor 'American Idol' contestants for Queen week

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert will be returning to "American Idol," where he will serve as a celebrity mentor for the contestants during Queen week. Ironically enough, the Queen song "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the song that Lambert auditioned with for the hit reality competition, so it was neat to see things come full circle, as he helps to discover the future generation of talent. Earlier this month, as On April 29, the two-hour documentary, The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story, will air on ABC, which is about how the remaining members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen, Roger Taylor, and Brian May, continued performing live with Adam Lambert as their new frontman. In other Adam Lambert news, he released his solo single " The top eight contestants on American Idol on ABC will be singing a song from the Queen catalog, and then they will pair up for duets from classic films. Adam Lambert is a fitting choice as a musical mentor since he is serving as Queen's lead singer on their tour since 2011. Prior to joining Queen on tour, Lambert performed with them on the American Idol season finale during Season 8, along with finalist Kris Allen, who subsequently won the competition. In that season, Adam Lambert was the runner-up.Ironically enough, the Queen song "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the song that Lambert auditioned with for the hit reality competition, so it was neat to see things come full circle, as he helps to discover the future generation of talent.Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported , Adam Lambert and Queen announced that they will tour Australia in February of 2020.On April 29, the two-hour documentary, The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story, will air on ABC, which is about how the remaining members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen, Roger Taylor, and Brian May, continued performing live with Adam Lambert as their new frontman.In other Adam Lambert news, he released his solo single " Feel Something ," which was met with critical acclaim. More about Adam lambert, American idol, Queen Adam lambert American idol Queen