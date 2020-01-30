Adam Lambert teases new song 'Roses' with Nile Rodgers

Email
article imageAdam Lambert teases new song 'Roses' with Nile Rodgers

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert teased his new song "Roses," where he collaborates with veteran music star Nile Rodgers of Chic.
Adam Lambert's new song "Roses," featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers, will be available on February 4, and it is available for pre-order by clicking here.
Fans and listeners can hear a snippet of this new song via his Twitter page.
Lambert just celebrated his birthday yesterday, on January 29, where he turned 38 years old. In addition, he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the music video for his Grammy-nominated single "Whataya Want From Me."
He also launched the nonprofit organization, the Feel Something Foundation (FSF), whose goal is for LGBTQ+ people of all backgrounds and ages to enjoy full human rights in a society that is fully-inclusive. To learn more about the Feel Something Foundation, check out its official website.
His Velvet: Side A (The Live Sessions) EP garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal.
