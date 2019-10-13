Adam Lambert talks about working with Queen, North American tour

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Global music star Adam Lambert opened up about working with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen in his interview with BBC Radio 2. He noted that the audience knows every Queen song "backwards and forward" so it affords him the opportunity to have a very "interactive" experience with the fans. "It's a dream for a performer to have an audience like that," Lambert admitted. They had the privilege to play five nights at The O2 arena in the United Kingdom. Lambert shared that they played two shows there in a row, which he described as "wonderful." For @adamlambert, performing with @QueenWillRock has been a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/wp0QD4Q7kr — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) October 5, 2019 Most recently, on September 28, as When Lambert had auditioned for American Idol, ironically enough, he sang Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and now he gets to sing it with them, in front of thousands and thousands of people every night, and they all get to sing along with him. On December 16, Lambert will be performing a solo show at the Lambert acknowledged that it has been a "dream come true for him." "I am so lucky that I have this job," Lambert said, prior to adding that it has been a "surreal" experience for him.He noted that the audience knows every Queen song "backwards and forward" so it affords him the opportunity to have a very "interactive" experience with the fans. "It's a dream for a performer to have an audience like that," Lambert admitted.They had the privilege to play five nights at The O2 arena in the United Kingdom. Lambert shared that they played two shows there in a row, which he described as "wonderful."Most recently, on September 28, as Digital Journal reported , Lambert performed with Queen at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Lambert noticed that the audiences have gotten younger on the North American Tour. They have Queen's original fans, and now their kids and grandchildren. "It's a full family affair," Lambert said, prior to dubbing that as "amazing."When Lambert had auditioned for American Idol, ironically enough, he sang Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and now he gets to sing it with them, in front of thousands and thousands of people every night, and they all get to sing along with him.On December 16, Lambert will be performing a solo show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. More about Adam lambert, Queen, north american, Tour Adam lambert Queen north american Tour