article imageAdam Lambert supports Mercury Phoenix Trust, fight against AIDS

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Global pop music star Adam Lambert announced that he supports the fight against AIDS with the Mercury Phoenix Trust (MPT).
Lambert encouraged his fans on social media to help support the fight against AIDS with Mercury Phoenix Trust by doing their best impression of the late but great Freddie Mercury, the frontman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen.
The Mercury Phoenix Trust (MPT) was set up by Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Jim Beach in memory of the legendary Freddie Mercury who passed away from HIV/AIDS in 1991 at the age of 45; moreover, The MPT is an integral part of the rock band Queen and Freddie Mercury's legacy, with the passion and power behind the music forming the bedrock of the MPT.
"Try the FreddieMeter here: http://freddiemeter.withyoutube.com and donate to help: https://freddiemercury.lnk.to/Donate_MPT
@youtubemusic @the_mpt #FreddieChallenge," Lambert elaborated in the tweet.
This past September, Lambert performed with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York. Their show, comprised of all the Queen classics, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
For more information on the Mercury Phoenix Trust, check out its official website.
More about Adam lambert, freddie mercury, Queen, Mercury Phoenix Trust, Aids
 
