Lambert revealed that he is in Berlin, Germany via a post on social media
. He noted that he is sharing new tracks with the media for the first time.
Aside from his latest single "New Eyes
," the new songs on his upcoming solo studio album, Velvet
, will include "Superpower," "Comin in Hot," "Loverboy," "Love Don't" as well as "On The Moon."
On May 31, as Digital Journal reported
, Lambert performed "New Eyes" on Ellen, and prior to that, on May 19, he debuted
the song live on the American Idol Season 17
finale.
