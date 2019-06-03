Email
article imageAdam Lambert shares new song titles for upcoming album 'Velvet'

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert announced that he is overseas doing press for his forthcoming solo studio album, "Velvet."
Lambert revealed that he is in Berlin, Germany via a post on social media. He noted that he is sharing new tracks with the media for the first time.
Aside from his latest single "New Eyes," the new songs on his upcoming solo studio album, Velvet, will include "Superpower," "Comin in Hot," "Loverboy," "Love Don't" as well as "On The Moon."
On May 31, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert performed "New Eyes" on Ellen, and prior to that, on May 19, he debuted the song live on the American Idol Season 17 finale.
"New Eyes" earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and it is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
For more information on Adam Lambert and his solo music, visit his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
