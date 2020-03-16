Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert sends message of hope during Coronavirus outbreak

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert shared a message of hope during these challenging times to his fans via his social networks.
Lambert shared that he is thinking of everyone that has been affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus). "Stay vigilant and stay home, but let's hold on to our joy as best we can," he tweeted to his fans and followers.
He encouraged people to call old friends, binge-watch, sing, dance, and even eat an orange. "Also.... liquid chlorophyll and wellness formula," he exclaimed.
In February of 2020, Lambert released his single "Roses" with Nile Rodgers of Chic, which was described as "hypnotic." "Roses" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
More about Adam lambert, coronavirus, Outbreak, Pop
 
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: First treatment option for COVID-19 developed
U.S. Health agency hit with cyber-attack amid COVID-19 crisis
Louis Vuitton owner uses production lines to make hand sanitizer
Mars Rover mission delayed until 2022 due to technology issues
Curfew as US cities shut down in coronavirus fight
Diego Tinoco talks about 'On My Block' on Netflix, inspirations Special
Israel's ex-army chief Gantz gets shot at forming government
Drivers turned back as Germany partially closes borders to fight virus
Coronavirus gives Vice President Pence his presidential moment
Beach resort a 'ghost town' as Cyprus tourism hit by virus crisis