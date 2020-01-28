Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert's 'Whataya Want From Me' music video turns 10

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
In January of 2020, Adam Lambert celebrated the 10th anniversary of his music video for his smash single "Whataya Want From Me."
Lambert's music video for "Whataya Want From Me" was directed by Diane Martel, and it was filmed in late December of 2009; moreover, it premiered on VH1 in mid-January of 2010, and now it is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The song and music video have both been a favorite among his fans.
Lambert reflected in a tweet to his fans and followers, "Awww! Yes, a decade has been amazing!"
He announced that the website for his nonprofit organization, Feel Something Foundation, is now live. For his birthday this year, Lambert also suggested to his "amazing fans," which are affectionately known as Glamberts, that they can "donate" to this foundation as a birthday present, and they jumped on this great cause.
To this day, "Whataya Want From Me" is his most successful radio single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, peaking at No. 10. The song, which was co-written by Pink, earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Male Pop Vocal Performance."
For more information on Adam Lambert's Feel Something Foundation, check out its official website.
More about Adam lambert, whataya want from me, Video, Music
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump unveils Mideast plan favorable to Israel, angering Palestinians
US forces recover two bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan
Syria regime forces recapture most of key rebel-held town
Review: Gordon Lightfoot charms on new acoustic solo song 'Oh So Sweet' Special
Coronavirus outbreak could peak in ten days: Chinese expert
New Jersey will require builders to consider climate change
Judging the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak
Virus update: Travel warnings and access to research articles
Danish newspaper's virus cartoon angers China
Eric Braeden reveals 'interesting things' coming up on the Y&R