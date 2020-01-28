By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music In January of 2020, Adam Lambert celebrated the 10th anniversary of his music video for his smash single "Whataya Want From Me." He announced that the website for his nonprofit organization, To this day, "Whataya Want From Me" is his most successful radio single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, peaking at No. 10. The song, which was co-written by Pink, earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Male Pop Vocal Performance." For more information on Adam Lambert's Feel Something Foundation, check out its Lambert's music video for "Whataya Want From Me" was directed by Diane Martel, and it was filmed in late December of 2009; moreover, it premiered on VH1 in mid-January of 2010, and now it is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The song and music video have both been a favorite among his fans. Lambert reflected in a tweet to his fans and followers, "Awww! Yes, a decade has been amazing!"He announced that the website for his nonprofit organization, Feel Something Foundation , is now live. For his birthday this year, Lambert also suggested to his "amazing fans," which are affectionately known as Glamberts, that they can "donate" to this foundation as a birthday present, and they jumped on this great cause.To this day, "Whataya Want From Me" is his most successful radio single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, peaking at No. 10. The song, which was co-written by Pink, earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Male Pop Vocal Performance."For more information on Adam Lambert's Feel Something Foundation, check out its official website More about Adam lambert, whataya want from me, Video, Music Adam lambert whataya want from me Video Music