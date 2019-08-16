By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert has announced the release date of his "Velvet: Side A" EP, which is slated for September 27. At the moment, he is out on the road touring with classic rock group Queen as part of their 2019 " This EP comes four years after the release of his last studio album, The Original High, which peaked in the top three on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. With his previous album, Trespassing, Lambert made music history, where he became the first openly gay artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. Aside from touring the world with Queen, he made a cameo in the Academy Award-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody, and he voiced the character Emperor Maximus in the animated hybrid film Playmobil: The Movie. The songs included on the Velvet: Side A EP are as follows: "Superpower, "Stranger You Are," "Closer To You," "Overglow," "Loverboy" and "Ready to Run." His new EP is available for pre-order on the digital platforms by To learn more about Adam Lambert and his new music, check out his Lambert co-penned each song on the collection and he revealed that his upcoming single "Superpower" will be released on September 4.At the moment, he is out on the road touring with classic rock group Queen as part of their 2019 " Rhapsody " Tour.This EP comes four years after the release of his last studio album, The Original High, which peaked in the top three on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.With his previous album, Trespassing, Lambert made music history, where he became the first openly gay artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.Aside from touring the world with Queen, he made a cameo in the Academy Award-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody, and he voiced the character Emperor Maximus in the animated hybrid film Playmobil: The Movie.The songs included on the Velvet: Side A EP are as follows: "Superpower, "Stranger You Are," "Closer To You," "Overglow," "Loverboy" and "Ready to Run."His new EP is available for pre-order on the digital platforms by clicking here To learn more about Adam Lambert and his new music, check out his official Facebook page More about Adam lambert, Velvet Side A, Ep, Queen, Pop Adam lambert Velvet Side A Ep Queen Pop Star