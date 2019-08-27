Adam Lambert reflects on singing 'Believe,' honoring Cher

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 26, global music pop star Adam Lambert reflected on his performance of "Believe" at the Kennedy Center Honors, where he paid homage to Cher. Lambert posted a video of that moving performance of " Cher herself was blown away by his expressive and glorious performance of "Believe." She expressed via a He also congratulated Taylor Swift for winning the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) for "Video of the Year" and "Video for Good" for her 'You Need to Calm Down" video, where he appears in a few scenes with TV host Ellen DeGeneres. Lambert noted that it was "so much fun" to be a small part of that music video. In other Adam Lambert news, he just wrapped up the " He tweeted that it was "so incredible" to perform the song "Believe" for pop music icon Cher last year. He went on to describe it as "such an amazing experience," one that he will never forget.Lambert posted a video of that moving performance of " Believe " on his official YouTube channel, where his fans and followers can enjoy it.Cher herself was blown away by his expressive and glorious performance of "Believe." She expressed via a tweet , "Tried to write feelings about Adam Lambert singing 'Believe' in words but can't seem to. When tour senses are overwhelmed all can you feel with your heart."He also congratulated Taylor Swift for winning the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) for "Video of the Year" and "Video for Good" for her 'You Need to Calm Down" video, where he appears in a few scenes with TV host Ellen DeGeneres. Lambert noted that it was "so much fun" to be a small part of that music video.In other Adam Lambert news, he just wrapped up the " Rhapsody " North American Tour with Queen, and he will be releasing his Velvet: Side A solo EP next month. More about Adam lambert, Believe, Kennedy Center Honors, Cher Adam lambert Believe Kennedy Center Honor... Cher