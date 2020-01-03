Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert promises crystal clear beautiful 2020 for Glamberts

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert is ringing in the New Year "2020" on a high note, and he shared a neat message to his fans, which are affectionately known as "Glamberts."
"Here's to 20/20 vision in 2020," Lambert exclaimed in a post on Twitter. "We are gonna have a crystal clear beautiful year together Glamberts," he added.
In 2019, Digital Journal praised his solo concert at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, as well as his Velvet: Side A EP; moreover, Lambert's concert with Queen at Madison Square Garden as part of the "Rhapsody" Tour was described as the "best rock concert of 2019."
His critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.
More about Adam lambert, glamberts, Pop, Pop, Star
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: 'Madonna and the Breakfast Club' is the best docudrama of 2019
Wildlife ravaged by Australia fires could take decades to recover
Review: Linda Ronstadt melts hearts with 'The Sound of My Voice' on CNN Special
Tens of thousands rally in Iran capital against US 'crimes'
China confirms more cases of mystery viral pneumonia
Killing Soleimani: an unprecedented US strike
Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad
Forgetfulness is connected to different times of the day
Op-Ed: Australian fires — The fire and the anger
Review: Stevie Nicks and Keith Urban superb on New Year's Eve performance Special