"Here's to 20/20 vision in 2020," Lambert exclaimed in a post on Twitter
. "We are gonna have a crystal clear beautiful year together Glamberts," he added.
In 2019, Digital Journal praised his solo concert at the Bowery Ballroom
in New York City, as well as his Velvet: Side A
EP; moreover, Lambert's concert with Queen at Madison Square Garden
as part of the "Rhapsody" Tour was described as the "best rock concert of 2019."
His critically-acclaimed Velvet: Side A EP
is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
To learn more about Adam Lambert
, follow him on Twitter
and on Facebook
.