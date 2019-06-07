Lambert shared via a tweet that in honor of #PrideMonth, he went to find a statue
that was "dedicated to the great Oscar Wilde." He praised him for being renowned for his "literary talents," yet the playwright was "sentenced to two years imprisonment for sodomy and gross indecency." "Someone was clearly threatened by his talent and popularity," Lambert acknowledged.
In other Adam Lambert news, the singer-songwriter went live
today on his social platforms in support of The Trevor Project
and Pride. He encouraged his fans to come and join him.
Earlier this month, Lambert shared some of the new song titles from his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Velvet
.
He also performed his latest single, "New Eyes
," on Ellen
, as well as on the 2019 American Idol
finale on ABC.
"New Eyes" is available on iTunes
.