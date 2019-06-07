Email
article imageAdam Lambert pays tribute to Oscar Wilde, supports #Pride

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert has paid a moving tribute to Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde via his social networks.
Lambert shared via a tweet that in honor of #PrideMonth, he went to find a statue that was "dedicated to the great Oscar Wilde." He praised him for being renowned for his "literary talents," yet the playwright was "sentenced to two years imprisonment for sodomy and gross indecency." "Someone was clearly threatened by his talent and popularity," Lambert acknowledged.
In other Adam Lambert news, the singer-songwriter went live today on his social platforms in support of The Trevor Project and Pride. He encouraged his fans to come and join him.
Earlier this month, Lambert shared some of the new song titles from his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Velvet.
He also performed his latest single, "New Eyes," on Ellen, as well as on the 2019 American Idol finale on ABC.
"New Eyes" is available on iTunes.
