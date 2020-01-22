Adam Lambert launches the 'Feel Something' Foundation

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated pop star and activist Adam Lambert has announced the launch of the non-profit organization, Feel Something Foundation (FSF). The mission of the FSF is for LGBTQ+ people of all backgrounds and ages to enjoy full human rights in a society that is fully-inclusive. The FSF will be working with charities that have a mission or project directly focussed on impacting the LGBTQ+ community in such areas as education, the arts, homelessness, suicide prevention, and mental health. The FSF hopes to abolish the term "coming out," which is used to define somebody simply being themselves. In other Adam Lambert news, he is vying for the 2020 To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Adam Lambert's Particularly impressive about the FSF is that it supports and empowers the LGBTQ+ organizations that helping communities of all ages and backgrounds. The FSF sees Lambert's philanthropy institutionalized into an organization with the goal of making a difference. Lambert founded the FSF in 2019, and it is the result of a variety of things: him traveling the world, meeting global members of the community, hearing their stories and witnessing first-hand the difficulties LGBTQ+ people continue to face in all areas of life.The mission of the FSF is for LGBTQ+ people of all backgrounds and ages to enjoy full human rights in a society that is fully-inclusive. The FSF will be working with charities that have a mission or project directly focussed on impacting the LGBTQ+ community in such areas as education, the arts, homelessness, suicide prevention, and mental health.The FSF hopes to abolish the term "coming out," which is used to define somebody simply being themselves.In other Adam Lambert news, he is vying for the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for "Outstanding Music Artist."To learn more about Adam Lambert, follow him on Twitter : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Adam Lambert's "Loverboy" (Live Sessions) version, which was described as "excellent." More about Adam lambert, 'Feel Something' Foundation, FSF Adam lambert Feel Something Found... FSF