Global pop music star Adam Lambert celebrated the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough studio album "For Your Entertainment."
His debut studio album, For Your Entertainment, was released on November 23, 2009, via RCA Records, and it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, and it was certified gold and platinum in many countries; moreover, it encompasses elements of pop, rock, adult contemporary, electro-pop and dance music.
That CD features such smash singles as the title track "For Your Entertainment," his Top 30 hit "If I Had You," and his Grammy-nominated "Whataya Want from Me."
"Happy Tenth Anniversary FOR YOUR ENTERTAINMENT!! What’s your fav track from this album?" Lambert posted on Twitter for his dedicated fans and followers.
For Your Entertainment is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
Most recently, Lambert released his remarkable cover of "Please Come Home for Christmas" exclusively on Spotify, which was well-received by Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his Facebook page.