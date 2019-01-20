By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January of 2009, Adam Lambert auditioned for the hit reality singing competition, "American Idol," and the rest is history. In the eighth season of American Idol, Lambert wowed the judges with his versions of "Rock with You" by Michael Jackson and "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen. Lambert wound up being the runner-up winner of American Idol that season, right behind winner Kris Allen. Lambert went on to sell over three million albums and five million singles worldwide. His sophomore studio album, Trespassing, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. With that milestone, Lambert became the first openly gay male recording artist to top the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. His smash radio single "Whataya Want from Me" was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts; moreover, "Whataya Want from Me" earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Male Pop Vocal Performance." Aside from his solo musical work, Lambert has collaborated with acclaimed rock group Queen and Adam Lambert DianaKat, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Most recently, on December 2, Lambert honored Cher at the To learn more about Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert and his music, check out his In honor of Lambert's 10-year anniversary in the public eye, his fans have been using the following hashtag on Twitter: #10YearsOfAdamLambert.In the eighth season of American Idol, Lambert wowed the judges with his versions of "Rock with You" by Michael Jackson and "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.Lambert wound up being the runner-up winner of American Idol that season, right behind winner Kris Allen. Lambert went on to sell over three million albums and five million singles worldwide. His sophomore studio album, Trespassing, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. With that milestone, Lambert became the first openly gay male recording artist to top the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.His smash radio single "Whataya Want from Me" was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts; moreover, "Whataya Want from Me" earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Male Pop Vocal Performance."Aside from his solo musical work, Lambert has collaborated with acclaimed rock group Queen as their lead vocalist since 2011, and he has toured with them all over the world from 2014 to 2019. Lambert also makes a cameo in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody as the Truck Stop Guy.Most recently, on December 2, Lambert honored Cher at the Kenny Center Honors with his ballad version of Cher's biggest single "Believe."To learn more about Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Adam lambert, American idol, Queen, Grammy, Pop Adam lambert American idol Queen Grammy Pop