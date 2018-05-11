Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert announces Las Vegas residency with Queen

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Las Vegas - Fans of Adam Lambert and classic rock band Queen have a major reason to be proud. They have announced a residency in Las Vegas this fall.
The Queen and Adam Lambert residency entitled "The Crown Jewels" will kick off at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September of 2018. Thus far, it is expected to be a 10-date, limited engagement that will take place every weekend between September 1 and 22.
Most recently, on Saturday, May 5, Adam Lambert and Melissa Etheridge performed together at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. They sang her signature tune "I'm The Only One."
To learn more about Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert, check out his official website.
For more information on rock group Queen and their latest projects, visit their official homepage.
More about Adam lambert, Las vegas, Residency, Queen
 
Latest News
Top News
Rift deepens as Europe seeks Trump alternatives
Trump pullout from Iran deal signals Mideast strategic shift
Eileen Davidson wins 2018 Emmy for 'The Young and The Restless'
Trudeau sees other countries following Canada to legalize pot
'I've been blacklisted' says Poland's Oscar-winning director
Iran says Israel launched Syria strikes on false 'pretexts'
Review: Bon Jovi electrifies Madison Square Garden in New York City Special
Ousted Philippine Supreme Court chief's fall from grace
Brazilian dictator personally approved killings in '70s: report
Thai police seize $45m-worth of meth from convoy in Bangkok