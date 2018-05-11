The Queen
and Adam Lambert residency entitled "The Crown Jewels" will kick off at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September of 2018. Thus far, it is expected to be a 10-date, limited engagement that will take place every weekend between September 1 and 22.
Most recently, on Saturday, May 5, Adam Lambert
and Melissa Etheridge performed together at the GLAAD Media Awards
in New York City. They sang her signature tune "I'm The Only One."
