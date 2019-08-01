Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert and Queen to perform shows at Madison Square Garden

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Music
New York - On August 6 and 7, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert and classic rock group Queen are headed to perform in New York City.
They will be performing two back-to-back shows at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden, as part of their highly-anticipated "Rhapsody" Tour.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Adam Lambert and Queen were able to sell out two concerts at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and they had the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders join them on stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Speaking of Adam Lambert and Queen, ABC had aired the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story, this past April, which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
As a solo artist, on July 12, Lambert released his remix for "Comin in Hot."
To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's "Rhapsody" Tour dates, check out their official website.
More about Adam lambert, Queen, Madison square garden, Rock, Rhapsody
 
Latest News
Top News
Teen fugitives 'unlikely' to survive in Canadian wilderness
Review: Liam Spencer has a revelation on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
Hong Kong financial workers stage flash protest
Microsoft helps to develop the ‘high-tech’ hospital of the future
Jordan Princess Haya receives brother's backing on Twitter
Matt Rife talks stand-up comedy and digital age of entertainment Special
Iran says sanctions show US 'afraid' of top diplomat
Drug lab raids in Myanmar's meth capital met with artillery fire
Venezuela's power struggle drags on
Why businesses need to start focusing on cloud computer security