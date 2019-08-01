They will be performing two back-to-back shows at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden, as part of their highly-anticipated "Rhapsody" Tour.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported
, Adam Lambert and Queen were able to sell out two concerts at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and they had the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
join them on stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Speaking of Adam Lambert and Queen, ABC had aired the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story
, this past April, which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
.
As a solo artist, on July 12, Lambert released his remix for "Comin in Hot
."
To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's "Rhapsody" Tour dates, check out their official website
.