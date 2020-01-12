Email
article imageAdam Lambert and Queen to perform at Fire Fight Australia benefit

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Adam Lambert and the classic rock group Queen will be performing at a benefit concert in Sydney, where they will be raising money for the Australia bushfire relief effort.
Lambert and Queen will be joined by such performers as k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, and Olivia Newton-John, among many others. This Fire Fight Australia event will be held on February 16 at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park. All of the profits will go towards the national bushfire relief.
"Proud to be performing with @QueenWillRock at #FireFightAustralia this February," Lambert exclaimed in a tweet. "Help us support national bushfire relief. Tickets go on sale today at 12 p.m. AEDT," he added.
Australian comedian Celeste Barber will host this benefit concert and it is expected to run for nine hours. Her online fundraiser for the Australian bushfires has generated over $50 million in donations.
For more information on this upcoming fundraiser, check out the Fire Fight Australia official website.
To learn more about Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert, follow him on such social networks as Twitter and Instagram.
