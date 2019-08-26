Email
Adam Lambert and Queen thank fans for 'Rhapsody Tour' and support

By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
International pop music star Adam Lambert and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Queen thanked their fans for their support this year for making the "Rhapsody Tour" so successful.
Their 2019 North American "Rhapsody Tour" launched at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and it concluded on August 23 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Lambert expressed his gratitude by tweeting to his fans and followers. "Thanks to all who attended 'The Rhapsody Tour' in North America. We had a ball. @QueenWillRock #qal," he exclaimed in a tweet.
Veteran rockers Roger Taylor and Dr. Brian May of Queen showcased their appreciation as well. "We can't believe it's the last night of #TheRhapsodyTour," they remarked in a tweet.
Queen subsequently shared that they had a great deal of "fun with their fans across North America." "Thanks to all that have come out to see us," they said and noted that they will see the fans on the road again soon.
To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's upcoming show dates, check out the official Queen website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Queen and Adam Lambert's show at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden.
