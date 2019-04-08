Email
article imageAdam Lambert and Queen set to tour Australia in 2020

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert and the classic rock group Queen will be touring Australia in 2020, as part of the "Rhapsody" tour.
Their Australian "Rhapsody" Tour will be comprised of six giant stadium show dates that will take place in February of 2020. Their tour will kick off on February 13 at the Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, and it will wrap up on February 29 at the Gold Coast Metricon Stadium.
Lambert noted that they have a brand new visual spectacle that is going to reframe these classic Queen tunes; moreover, he and the band are excited to bring the town Down Under.
Aside from Lambert on lead vocals, Brian May on lead guitar and Roger Taylor on drums, their band will be comprised of Spike Edney on the keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, as well as percussionist Tyler Warren.
Speaking of Adam Lambert and Queen, as Digital Journal reported, their two-hour documentary, "The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story," will be airing on ABC on April 29 at 8 p.m. EST.
Earlier this year, on February 24, Lambert and Queen opened the 91st annual Academy Awards, where they performed such rock classics as "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."
To learn more about global music star Adam Lambert, his music and tour dates, check out his official website.
