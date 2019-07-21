As Digital Journal reported, "The Rhapsody" Tour launched on July 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.
On August 6 and 7, Adam Lambert and Queen will be bring the highly-anticipated "Rhapsody" Tour to Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Their "Bohemian Rhapsody" music video accumulated over one billion views on their YouTube channel. "That our music is still creating such a large impact to this day is simply incredible, and we thank you," the Queen band members posted on their Facebook page.
Two days ago, on July 19, Dr. Brian May, the lead guitarist of Queen turned 72 years old, and Lambert posted birthday wishes for him on Twitter, where he saluted the living rock icon.
For more information on the "Rhapsody" Tour dates, check out Queen's official Facebook page and their homepage.