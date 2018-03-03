Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert and Queen announce new show at Dublin's Marlay Park

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Queen featuring Adam Lambert fans in Ireland are in for a treat. They have announced a new dates at Dublin's Marlay Park.
They will be performing at the open-air venue this summer on July 8 in Marlay Park. This will be an additional tour stop on Queen and Adam Lambert's "One More Around the Block" Tour. Thickets for this show are expected to go on sale on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Last year, they performed a sold-out show at the 3 Arena in Dublin.
The classic rock band noted that they are excited to go back to Ireland and play a show at this major outdoor venue due to a "great demand."
In the meantime, Adam Lambert is also working on new solo music, while touring the world with Queen.
To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's 2018 touring schedule, check out the official Queen homepage.
More about Adam lambert, Queen, Dublin, Rock
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Saudi crown prince sets off on maiden foreign tour
Three Australians die from contaminated melon
Op-Ed: Mark Carney launches attack on cryptocurrencies
Adam Lambert and Queen announce new show at Dublin's Marlay Park
Trailed by legal woes, Netanyahu to meet 'true friend' Trump
Review: Phil Smith brings Keith Urban and John Mayer tribute to Mulcahy's Special
Neymar's golden foot to go under the knife
Putin promises 'victories' for Russia at star-studded rally
Automation of transport: Hail technology
Populists, far-right eye gains in Italian election