Adam Lambert and Queen announce new show at Dublin's Marlay Park

They will be performing at the open-air venue this summer on July 8 in Marlay Park
. This will be an additional
tour stop on Queen and Adam Lambert's
"One More Around the Block" Tour. Thickets for this show are expected to go on sale on Friday, March 9, 2018.
Last year, they performed a sold-out show at the 3 Arena
in Dublin.
The classic rock band noted that they are excited to go back to Ireland and play a show at this major outdoor venue due to a "great demand."
In the meantime, Adam Lambert
is also working on new solo music, while touring the world with Queen
.
To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's
2018 touring schedule, check out the official Queen homepage
.