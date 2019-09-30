Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music New York - "American Idol" alum Ace Young chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Birdland Jazz Club in New York with his wife, Diana DeGarmo, and about being an artist in this digital age. To learn more about their upcoming show at Birdland, check out the venue's It has been 13 years since he appeared on the fifth season of the reality singing competition American Idol. "Ever since Idol, things have been super busy and a lot of fun," he said. "The most amazing part of my post-Idol experience is that I got to try a little bit of everything. I really enjoy the television and musical world. The theater is pure magic on stage. I am very blessed." He described his experience on the musical Hair as one of the most thrilling and exhilarating characters, Berger, that he has ever been fortunate to play on stage. "Berger was a blast. He took care of the entire tribe," he said. "It was a lot of fun to play that character and meet my best friend, who is now my wife, Diana." 'American Idol' alum and singer-songwriter Ace Young singing with wife Diana DeGarmo Project Publicity Aside from his wife Diana, he listed Sade as his dream female duet choice. "Sade is the type of person that creates music that fills the room. I really appreciate her intention to hold the vibe. She has an amazing tone that is really warm and comfortable," he said. On being an artist in this digital age, Young said, "The platforms are always going to change. I feel honored to be in an artist that is continuing to release new music. My album will come out in the first quarter of next year: all songs that I wrote and produced. We are in the mastering phase. I am excited." "I like to think of myself as the vinyl. Hopefully, I can stick around and come back time and time again," he said. His advice for aspiring musicians and entertainers is as follows: "Do something that matters. If it doesn't matter to you, it isn't going to matter to anybody else. At the end of the day, you need to feel good about what you are doing." Young defined the word success as being "excited to wake up and do whatever you are doing every day." For more information on American Idol alum Ace Young, follow him on Read More: On October 21, Young will be performing with his wife, fellow American Idol alumna Diana DeGarmo, at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City. "The fans can expect to get to know both of us a lot better," he said. "We will be doing a lot of songs that inspired us and also we will do some brand new songs as well."To learn more about their upcoming show at Birdland, check out the venue's official website . "I can't wait to see the New York fans and get to know them a little bit better," he said.It has been 13 years since he appeared on the fifth season of the reality singing competition American Idol. "Ever since Idol, things have been super busy and a lot of fun," he said. "The most amazing part of my post-Idol experience is that I got to try a little bit of everything. I really enjoy the television and musical world. The theater is pure magic on stage. I am very blessed."He described his experience on the musical Hair as one of the most thrilling and exhilarating characters, Berger, that he has ever been fortunate to play on stage. "Berger was a blast. He took care of the entire tribe," he said. "It was a lot of fun to play that character and meet my best friend, who is now my wife, Diana."Aside from his wife Diana, he listed Sade as his dream female duet choice. "Sade is the type of person that creates music that fills the room. I really appreciate her intention to hold the vibe. She has an amazing tone that is really warm and comfortable," he said.On being an artist in this digital age, Young said, "The platforms are always going to change. I feel honored to be in an artist that is continuing to release new music. My album will come out in the first quarter of next year: all songs that I wrote and produced. We are in the mastering phase. I am excited.""I like to think of myself as the vinyl. Hopefully, I can stick around and come back time and time again," he said.His advice for aspiring musicians and entertainers is as follows: "Do something that matters. If it doesn't matter to you, it isn't going to matter to anybody else. At the end of the day, you need to feel good about what you are doing."Young defined the word success as being "excited to wake up and do whatever you are doing every day."For more information on American Idol alum Ace Young, follow him on Instagram Digital Journal gave a favorable review to Diana DeGarmo's Gemini album, which is available on Apple Music More about Ace Young, Birdland, diana degarmo, Digital Age, American idol Ace Young Birdland diana degarmo Digital Age American idol