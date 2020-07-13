Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Chart-topping country artist Aaron Watson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Whisper My Name." "When I play 'Whisper My Name' acoustic, it sounds a little bit more old school. We went to the studio and it had this fun, upbeat vibe," he said. "With everything that is going on in the world today, we needed some good feel-good songs, and 'Whisper My Name' is a really fun song to play." Earlier in 2020, Watson joined George Strait, Robert Earl Keen, Willie Nelson as a new member of The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. "That was such an honor," he said. "To get to experience that evening with my family was just really special. I didn't necessarily feel like I deserved that but it was a wonderful evening. It was a night that I will never forget." "Texas has its own little music scene going on. There are so many venues here," he added. He revealed that his songwriting is inspired by life and simply living. "You never know when moments can hit you and you realize 'that's a song.' I like to wake up early and write. Usually, I write down ideas that hit me throughout the day. The following day is when I start to work on those songs. I love to write, it's a hobby of mine more than it is anything else," he said. On being a country artist in the digital age, he said, "It's interesting. A lot of people are not big fans of streaming music, but I've embraced it. The digital age exposes my music to a whole new crowd. I can play shows via Facebook and do Zoom concerts. It really has opened a lot of doors of opportunities. Change is inevitable, so you might as well embrace it and make the most of it." Watson is a firm supporter of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in the digital age, especially since they are the backbone of the industry. "I think it's great," he said. "The music industry is changing so quickly, and with a lot of things, you need to figure it out as you go along. I thought the MMA was a great thing. I'm a big fan of the songwriters, and songs are their art, and they need to be protected. It's about finding a balance that works for everybody. You need to keep pushing for those kinds of things. Without great songs, there is nothing." He also opened up about his smash country hit single "Outta Style," which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts. "That is the song that I always enjoy playing live," he expressed. "The fans always love hearing that one. That song is such a blessing." Watson made history with his 2015 studio album, The Underdog, which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums Charts, thus becoming the first independent country album to accomplish this milestone. "There were no words to describe that feeling. When they tell you that you were the first independent country artist to chart an album at No. 1, it still just feels unbelievable to me," he said. He listed Country Music Hall of Famer Emmylou Harris as his dream female duet choice in the country genre. "It would be really really cool to sing a duet with Emmylou Harris. She has so much soul," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "American Soul." "That's a great title for my current life chapter," he admitted. During this COVID-19 pandemic, he has slowed down a bit, and he has enjoyed being at home with his family. "I have been touring for 20 years, so all of a sudden, I'm home all the time, so that is definitely a bit of a culture shock. It's definitely a change but I enjoy spending time with my kids, Jake, Jack, and Jolee Kate. I am always playing with them, and you can see on my For young and aspiring country artists, he said, "Play as often as possible. Write songs that are meaningful, write songs that help people with life. Get out there and play, and after the show hang out with the crowd. Shake hands, though you may not be able to do it now with the virus, eventually, it will get back to that. You need to make the fans your No. 1 priority." Watson defined the word success simply as "doing what you love." "Whisper My Name" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about country Aaron Watson and his new music, check out his "I'm always writing. I love to write, it's my favorite thing," he admitted. "I was thinking about my career, where I was at 18 years ago. It seems like in the last couple of years, people are really starting to post old photos of shows that I've played back in the day, especially in the College Station area, which was a special place for me to play. Those shows at the time, not only helped me financially, but they helped me believe in myself.""When I play 'Whisper My Name' acoustic, it sounds a little bit more old school. We went to the studio and it had this fun, upbeat vibe," he said. "With everything that is going on in the world today, we needed some good feel-good songs, and 'Whisper My Name' is a really fun song to play."Earlier in 2020, Watson joined George Strait, Robert Earl Keen, Willie Nelson as a new member of The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. "That was such an honor," he said. "To get to experience that evening with my family was just really special. I didn't necessarily feel like I deserved that but it was a wonderful evening. It was a night that I will never forget.""Texas has its own little music scene going on. There are so many venues here," he added.He revealed that his songwriting is inspired by life and simply living. "You never know when moments can hit you and you realize 'that's a song.' I like to wake up early and write. Usually, I write down ideas that hit me throughout the day. The following day is when I start to work on those songs. I love to write, it's a hobby of mine more than it is anything else," he said.On being a country artist in the digital age, he said, "It's interesting. A lot of people are not big fans of streaming music, but I've embraced it. The digital age exposes my music to a whole new crowd. I can play shows via Facebook and do Zoom concerts. It really has opened a lot of doors of opportunities. Change is inevitable, so you might as well embrace it and make the most of it."Watson is a firm supporter of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in the digital age, especially since they are the backbone of the industry. "I think it's great," he said. "The music industry is changing so quickly, and with a lot of things, you need to figure it out as you go along. I thought the MMA was a great thing. I'm a big fan of the songwriters, and songs are their art, and they need to be protected. It's about finding a balance that works for everybody. You need to keep pushing for those kinds of things. Without great songs, there is nothing."He also opened up about his smash country hit single "Outta Style," which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts. "That is the song that I always enjoy playing live," he expressed. "The fans always love hearing that one. That song is such a blessing."Watson made history with his 2015 studio album, The Underdog, which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums Charts, thus becoming the first independent country album to accomplish this milestone. "There were no words to describe that feeling. When they tell you that you were the first independent country artist to chart an album at No. 1, it still just feels unbelievable to me," he said.He listed Country Music Hall of Famer Emmylou Harris as his dream female duet choice in the country genre. "It would be really really cool to sing a duet with Emmylou Harris. She has so much soul," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "American Soul." "That's a great title for my current life chapter," he admitted.During this COVID-19 pandemic, he has slowed down a bit, and he has enjoyed being at home with his family. "I have been touring for 20 years, so all of a sudden, I'm home all the time, so that is definitely a bit of a culture shock. It's definitely a change but I enjoy spending time with my kids, Jake, Jack, and Jolee Kate. I am always playing with them, and you can see on my Instagram page ," he said.For young and aspiring country artists, he said, "Play as often as possible. Write songs that are meaningful, write songs that help people with life. Get out there and play, and after the show hang out with the crowd. Shake hands, though you may not be able to do it now with the virus, eventually, it will get back to that. You need to make the fans your No. 1 priority."Watson defined the word success simply as "doing what you love.""Whisper My Name" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "Thank you to the fans for buying it, streaming it, and for sharing it with their friends," he concluded. "As an artist and a songwriter, there is nothing more gratifying than seeing people enjoying my music. It's the greatest compliment ever."To learn more about country Aaron Watson and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about aaron watson, Country, whisper my name, Single, emmylou harris aaron watson Country whisper my name Single emmylou harris Texas Cowboy Hall of...