Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Aaron Watson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his highly-anticipated upcoming album "American Soul" and life in the quarantine. "I wrote the song 'American Soul' two years ago, so it's a song about going through hard times and not giving up on yourself. The whole world is going through this together. You need to keep putting one foot in front of the other and not giving up, you can't give up," he said. Watson listed "Best Friend" as his personal favorite song on the album. "I've never written a song about a dog before," he admitted. "It's a waltz and a very traditional-sounding song. A lot of times I gravitate towards the songs that are album cuts. I always like the album cuts." He also expressed that he enjoys such songs as "Touchdown Town" and "Long Live Cowboys." "I love being an independent artist because it allows me to make the music that I want to make," he said. "We are releasing this album on Friday, and on Monday, we are going back in the studio, and we are going to make another record. We've got to keep working." He opened up about life during the quarantine. "We've been good. We have been able to play some social distanced shows and a lot of online shows. I've been staying really busy, and I've gotten to spend a lot of time with the kids," he said. Watson shared that he was thrilled to be inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall Of Fame. "That has been almost a year ago, and it still seems so surreal. It was such an honor since my heroes have always been cowboys," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, "Get Up and Get After It." While he doesn't really do New Year's resolutions, he joked that he would like "to try to lay off the Reese's Peanut Butter cups." American Soul is available for pre-order on Apple Music by For more information on country artist Aaron Watson releases 'American Soul' album Aaron Watson official cover art The album will be released in a digital format on January 8, and in a physical format on February 5, 2021. Watson either wrote or co-wrote all 10 tracks on the album. "I love albums, they still mean a lot to me as an artist. Having that direction makes me a more creative songwriter," he said."I wrote the song 'American Soul' two years ago, so it's a song about going through hard times and not giving up on yourself. The whole world is going through this together. You need to keep putting one foot in front of the other and not giving up, you can't give up," he said.Watson listed "Best Friend" as his personal favorite song on the album. "I've never written a song about a dog before," he admitted. "It's a waltz and a very traditional-sounding song. A lot of times I gravitate towards the songs that are album cuts. I always like the album cuts."He also expressed that he enjoys such songs as "Touchdown Town" and "Long Live Cowboys.""I love being an independent artist because it allows me to make the music that I want to make," he said. "We are releasing this album on Friday, and on Monday, we are going back in the studio, and we are going to make another record. We've got to keep working."He opened up about life during the quarantine. "We've been good. We have been able to play some social distanced shows and a lot of online shows. I've been staying really busy, and I've gotten to spend a lot of time with the kids," he said.Watson shared that he was thrilled to be inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall Of Fame. "That has been almost a year ago, and it still seems so surreal. It was such an honor since my heroes have always been cowboys," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, "Get Up and Get After It."While he doesn't really do New Year's resolutions, he joked that he would like "to try to lay off the Reese's Peanut Butter cups."American Soul is available for pre-order on Apple Music by clicking here . "I am super proud of this album, I made this album for my fans and I wanted it to come out at the beginning of 2021 so that I can set things off on the right foot, and let's have a great year. Let's stay positive and love one another. I hope they enjoy the music and that it puts a smile on their face," he said.For more information on country artist Aaron Watson and his music, check out his official homepage , and follow him on Instagram and his Facebook page More about aaron watson, Country, Album, american soul aaron watson Country Album american soul