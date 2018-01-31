By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Music Los Angeles - Country star Aaron Tippin has a major reason to be proud! He was honored at the 15th annual "Living Legends of Aviation Awards." Tippin, Ford and Travolta spent some time chatting with the acclaimed Hollywood actors about airplanes. For Tippin, it was an absolute "honor" to get to hang out with Travolta and Ford at the "Living Legends of Aviation Awards." Tippin also noted that both actors enjoy aviation just as much as he does. At the "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" ceremony, which is the most prestigious recognition in aviation, Tippin sang two of his biggest career singles such as "You've Got to Stand for Something" and "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly." Aaron Tippin is one of the most successful country artists of the '90s. His career singles include "Kiss This," "My Blue Angel," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio," "Working Man's Ph.D." and "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly," among others. To learn more about veteran country sensation Joining Aaron Tippin at the event were veteran actors Harrison Ford and John Travolta, both of which also love flying airplanes. The 15th annual "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" took place in Los Angeles on Friday, January 19, 2018. It was hosted by John Travolta, who is affectionately known as the "Official Ambassador of Aviation." Harrison Ford was in attendance to honor esteemed pilot Peter Paul Luce with the "Harrison Ford Aviation Legacy Award."Tippin, Ford and Travolta spent some time chatting with the acclaimed Hollywood actors about airplanes. For Tippin, it was an absolute "honor" to get to hang out with Travolta and Ford at the "Living Legends of Aviation Awards." Tippin also noted that both actors enjoy aviation just as much as he does.At the "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" ceremony, which is the most prestigious recognition in aviation, Tippin sang two of his biggest career singles such as "You've Got to Stand for Something" and "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly."Aaron Tippin is one of the most successful country artists of the '90s. His career singles include "Kiss This," "My Blue Angel," "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio," "Working Man's Ph.D." and "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly," among others.To learn more about veteran country sensation Aaron Tippin , check out his official website More about aaron tippin, Living Legends, Aviation, Awards, Country aaron tippin Living Legends Aviation Awards Country