Veteran country star Aaron Tippin and his wife, Thea, celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. Digital Journal has the scoop.

On July 15, Aaron and Thea celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, which ironically enough, coincided with the 30th anniversary of Aaron Tippin in the country music business. Aaron is affectionately known as the "Hardest Workin' Man in Country Music."

"I can't believe she has put up with me for 25 years," Aaron Tippin remarked, prior to noting that he is the "luckiest man alive." He subsequently described her as "the wheels behind everything."

Aaron and Thea have worked together since the early days of his music career. They co-penned his chart-topping country single "Kiss This," along with many other songs. They started their companies Tip Top Entertainment and Nippit Records in the '90s.

Thea stated that they have been "very blessed" to have been able to do life together, whether it is work, play, or raising a family. "It doesn't get any better than that," she acknowledged.

The country couple reside in Liberty, Tennessee, and they are they are the parents of two sons, Ted and Thomas Tippin and Aaron Tippin Photo Courtesy of BMI

To learn more about country star Aaron Tippin and Harrison Ford Larry Grace Photography