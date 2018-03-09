Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Veteran publicist, Aaron Crisler, the owner of Conduit Media, chatted with Digital Journal about his recent successes in the PR industry, as well as the impact of technology in the PR scene. Most recently, Crisler was featured on He continued, "To be featured by Buzzfeed was a huge honor. It means the daily hard work is making a difference." Crisler also opened up about the digital transformation of the public relations (PR) industry. On the impact of technology on the profession of public relations, Crisler noted that "everybody is connected 24/7." "To me, this is a great thing. Of course, you have to learn how to manage this, but I feel it is great to be connected," he admitted. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a publicist, Crisler said, "There are infinite ways I use technology on a daily basis. These include e-mail, text messaging, phone calls, client research and so much more. The world is, quite literally, at our fingertips day and night." In the PR world, Crisler defined the word success as "Achieving the desired results for my clients." To learn more about Conduit Media, check out his His clients, past and present, have included Christian recording artist Jason Crabb, radio queen Delilah, The Scott Brothers, disco star Gloria Gaynor, country musician Neal McCoy, reporter Kelly Wright, Christian singer Michael English, among others.Most recently, Crisler was featured on Buzzfeed as one of 39 prominent publicists that share their "top three tips" to earn their clients media coverage. "I count it an honor and privilege to serve the clients I work with on a daily basis," he said.He continued, "To be featured by Buzzfeed was a huge honor. It means the daily hard work is making a difference."Crisler also opened up about the digital transformation of the public relations (PR) industry. On the impact of technology on the profession of public relations, Crisler noted that "everybody is connected 24/7." "To me, this is a great thing. Of course, you have to learn how to manage this, but I feel it is great to be connected," he admitted.Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a publicist, Crisler said, "There are infinite ways I use technology on a daily basis. These include e-mail, text messaging, phone calls, client research and so much more. The world is, quite literally, at our fingertips day and night."In the PR world, Crisler defined the word success as "Achieving the desired results for my clients."To learn more about Conduit Media, check out his official website More about Aaron Crisler, digital transformation, PR, Publicist Aaron Crisler digital transformati... PR Publicist