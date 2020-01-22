By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees will be performing overseas in 2020, in such places as Hawaii and Southeast Asia. Digital Journal has the scoop. In February of 2020, following their concerts in Hawaii, 98 Degrees will be performing in such countries as The Philippines (at the SMX Convention Center on February 16 and the Waterfront Hotel & Casino Cebu City on February 19), Singapore (The Star Performing Arts Centre on February 20), and Indonesia (at the Jakarta Convention Center on February 21). On February 25, they will be returning to The Philippines for a show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. In his interview with This will mark the first time that 98 Degrees will be performing at those countries as a group. Timmons shared that he has been there before and performed there as a solo artist, and he is looking forward to seeing the response 98 Degrees will get there, as a group, from their fans abroad. "Southeast Asia has really embraced us and that is where we have had great success as a band," Timmons said. "We are incredibly excited to go back and give back to them. It's going to be great," he foreshadowed. To learn more about 98 Degrees and their tour dates, check out their 98 Degrees is made up of Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre.In February of 2020, following their concerts in Hawaii, 98 Degrees will be performing in such countries as The Philippines (at the SMX Convention Center on February 16 and the Waterfront Hotel & Casino Cebu City on February 19), Singapore (The Star Performing Arts Centre on February 20), and Indonesia (at the Jakarta Convention Center on February 21). On February 25, they will be returning to The Philippines for a show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.In his interview with Digital Journal , founding member Jeff Timmons remarked that he is very excited to tour overseas with the pop quartet.This will mark the first time that 98 Degrees will be performing at those countries as a group. Timmons shared that he has been there before and performed there as a solo artist, and he is looking forward to seeing the response 98 Degrees will get there, as a group, from their fans abroad."Southeast Asia has really embraced us and that is where we have had great success as a band," Timmons said. "We are incredibly excited to go back and give back to them. It's going to be great," he foreshadowed.To learn more about 98 Degrees and their tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about 98 degrees, 98 degrees, Pop, Pop, jeff timmons 98 degrees 98 degrees Pop Pop jeff timmons jeff timmons Nick lachey Nick lachey Asia Asia