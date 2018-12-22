98 Degrees reflect on their 2018 'At Christmas' Tour, thank fans

The Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees (Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and Drew Lachey) reflected on their 2018 holiday "At Christmas" Tour on social media. They expressed their gratitude to their fans.
"Hey, what's up guys. We are 98 Degrees," they said, via a post on Twitter. "We have just wrapped up our '98 Degrees At Christmas Tour' and we want to thank each and every one of you that came out to a show. It was amazing," Nick Lachey said.
Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees
ABC, Adam Rose
Jeff Timmons continued, "The last few months have been a blast and we can't wait to see you all very soon."
Justin Jeffre added, "Until next time, Happy Holidays."
98 Degrees group members Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons chatted with Digital Journal about this year's tour.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the 98 Degrees holiday concert at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, which took place on December 16, where dedicated fan and attendee Stephanie DeVage shared that it "put her into the holiday spirit," and she hopes that it "becomes an annual tradition."
Their Let It Snow album is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
For more information on 98 Degrees and their music, check out their official website.