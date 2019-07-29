Email
article image98 Degrees celebrate 22nd anniversary of eponymous debut album

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On July 29, 2019, acclaimed pop group 98 Degrees celebrated the 22nd anniversary of their self-titled debut studio album.
98 Degrees was released via Motown Records on July 29, 1997, and it peaked at No. 145 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. It went on to sell over half a million records in the United States.
This album features such singles as "Invisible Man" and "Was It Something I Didn't Say." Speaking of "Invisible Man," it was the group's debut single and it peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, which helped catapult their musical career to stardom.
A Grammy-nominated pop group, 98 Degrees is comprised of Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre.
Their eponymous breakthrough album is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about 98 Degrees and their 2019 tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
