98 Degrees and Rising
just turned 21 years old, as it was released on October 20, 1998, via the record label, Motown Records. It encompasses elements of pop, R&B, soul and adult contemporary music. 98 Degrees
is comprised of brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre.
Particularly impressive about this album is that it features such 98 Degrees smash singles as "Because of You," "I Do (Cherish You)," "The Hardest Thing," as well as "True to Your Heart," where they collaborate with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Wonder, which appeared on the soundtrack of the 1998 Disney film Mulan
.
Their album 98 Degrees and Rising
is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
To learn more about the band 98 Degrees and their tour dates, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.
Read More
: Earlier this summer, their self-titled debut studio album
celebrated its 22nd anniversary.