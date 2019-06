By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music Salt Lake City - Dan Reynolds' LoveLoud Festival has announced social media influencer Kalen Allen as its host for the 2019 event. It will be held on June 29 at Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah. The line-up of performers for this year will include This year's speakers will include Emma González, Lena Waithe, the lead mentor of the AT&T 2019 Mentorship Program, Tyler Glenn, VINCINT, Parson James, Gnash, Andy Allo, Aja Volkman, Ty Herndon, Brandon Stansell, Paul Cardall, Miya Folick, Shannon Beveridge, Vivek Shraya, Shamir, as well as Foreign Figures. The LoveLoud Festival will feature an appearance by Matt Easton, the 2019 Brigham Young University (BYU) valedictorian who made headlines for coming out in his valedictorian speech during graduation. It will also include a dance routine by former BYU mascot "Cosmo" Charlie Bird feat. BYU Cougarettes and Alumni. To learn more about the 2019 LoveLoud Festival in Utah, check out its Read More: Dan Reynolds chatted with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Eliot Lee Hazel Allen is known for being a television and Internet sensation. His YouTube videos have gone viral, and they have generated in excess of 230 million views; moreover, thanks to his commercial success, he earned a guest spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.The line-up of performers for this year will include Dan Reynolds and his Grammy award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons, Grammy-nominated pop star Kesha, as well as Tegan & Sara, Daya, K. Flay, PVRIS, AJR and Laura Jane Grace. The 2019 LoveLoud Festival is powered by AT&T.This year's speakers will include Emma González, Lena Waithe, the lead mentor of the AT&T 2019 Mentorship Program, Tyler Glenn, VINCINT, Parson James, Gnash, Andy Allo, Aja Volkman, Ty Herndon, Brandon Stansell, Paul Cardall, Miya Folick, Shannon Beveridge, Vivek Shraya, Shamir, as well as Foreign Figures.The LoveLoud Festival will feature an appearance by Matt Easton, the 2019 Brigham Young University (BYU) valedictorian who made headlines for coming out in his valedictorian speech during graduation. It will also include a dance routine by former BYU mascot "Cosmo" Charlie Bird feat. BYU Cougarettes and Alumni.To learn more about the 2019 LoveLoud Festival in Utah, check out its official website and its Facebook page : Dan Reynolds chatted with Digital Journal about last year's LoveLoud Festival More about LoveLoud Festival, 2019, Kalen Allen, Utah, Imagine Dragons LoveLoud Festival 2019 Kalen Allen Utah Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds Salt lake city