The line-up of performers for this year will include Dan Reynolds
and his Grammy award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons, Grammy-nominated pop star Kesha, as well as Tegan & Sara, Daya, K. Flay, PVRIS, AJR and Laura Jane Grace. The 2019 LoveLoud Festival is powered by AT&T.
This year's speakers will include Emma González, Lena Waithe, the lead mentor of the AT&T 2019 Mentorship Program, Tyler Glenn, VINCINT, Parson James, Gnash, Andy Allo, Aja Volkman, Ty Herndon, Brandon Stansell, Paul Cardall, Miya Folick, Shannon Beveridge, Vivek Shraya, Shamir, as well as Foreign Figures.
The LoveLoud Festival will feature an appearance by Matt Easton, the 2019 Brigham Young University (BYU) valedictorian who made headlines for coming out in his valedictorian speech during graduation. It will also include a dance routine by former BYU mascot "Cosmo" Charlie Bird feat. BYU Cougarettes and Alumni.
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons
