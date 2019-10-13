Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The 2019 Dottie West Birthday Bash, which took place on October 9 at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee, was a major success. In addition, Bill Anderson was honored for his illustrious career in the country music industry. Anderson is a Grand Ole Opry member, Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and the Songwriters Hall of Fame member. This birthday bash fundraiser sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and it was hosted by "Miss Country Soul," Jeannie Seely, who has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 52 years. Charlie Monk made the welcoming remarks and it included an all-star line-up of performances including Bill Anderson and his Po Folks Band, Tim Atwood, John Berry, Buddy Cannon, Melonie Cannon, Michele Capps, Peter Cooper, Danny Davis, Steve Dorff, Erin Enderlin, Tess Frizzell, Jamey Johnson, Jon Randall, John Schneider, Jeannie Seely, Bobby Tomberlin, Dallas Wayne and Kenna West, among others. Seely expressed that she is very proud of the country music community. She praised the sponsors, musicians, recording artists, organizers, volunteers, fans and supporters for being at the top of their game for this event. She also extended her gratitude to Ron Brice and the staff of the 3rd and Lindsley venue for going the extra mile for them. Ron Harman, the Committee member, remarked that country sunshine was in abundance among the performers and the crowd. He stated that he is sure that the late but great Dottie West was beaming down with pride since her annual birthday bash continues to help those in need. Harman added that "Dottie West's legacy lives on." As To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, check out her Read More: Jeannie Seely chatted with This marked the third annual Dottie West Birthday Bash and it was a sold-out show. It went on to raise donations in excess of $28,300, where all of the proceeds supported the Nashville Musicians Association's Musician Emergency Relief Fund.In addition, Bill Anderson was honored for his illustrious career in the country music industry. Anderson is a Grand Ole Opry member, Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and the Songwriters Hall of Fame member.This birthday bash fundraiser sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and it was hosted by "Miss Country Soul," Jeannie Seely, who has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 52 years.Charlie Monk made the welcoming remarks and it included an all-star line-up of performances including Bill Anderson and his Po Folks Band, Tim Atwood, John Berry, Buddy Cannon, Melonie Cannon, Michele Capps, Peter Cooper, Danny Davis, Steve Dorff, Erin Enderlin, Tess Frizzell, Jamey Johnson, Jon Randall, John Schneider, Jeannie Seely, Bobby Tomberlin, Dallas Wayne and Kenna West, among others.Seely expressed that she is very proud of the country music community. She praised the sponsors, musicians, recording artists, organizers, volunteers, fans and supporters for being at the top of their game for this event. She also extended her gratitude to Ron Brice and the staff of the 3rd and Lindsley venue for going the extra mile for them.Ron Harman, the Committee member, remarked that country sunshine was in abundance among the performers and the crowd. He stated that he is sure that the late but great Dottie West was beaming down with pride since her annual birthday bash continues to help those in need. Harman added that "Dottie West's legacy lives on."As Digital Journal reported , Dottie West was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2018.To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, check out her official website : Jeannie Seely chatted with Digital Journal this past August about the 2019 Dottie West Birthday Bash. More about Dottie West, Birthday bash, Jeannie Seely, Country, bill anderson Dottie West Birthday bash Jeannie Seely Country bill anderson