Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Entertainment Actress Zakiya Baptiste chatted about her role as Mayor Goodway in "PAW Patrol Live!" She will be performing with the PAW Patrol cast from March 22 to 25 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The actress is ecstatic to be performing at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. "I've lived in New York my entire life, so it is an honor to be able to perform at such a prestigious place," she said. When asked about her favorite part about the PAW Patrol Live! experience, she said, "The wonder in the eyes of the children who come to see the show. Every now and then I get to make eye contact with a few kids and just for a few moments they get to feel so special. That look in their eyes is why I do what I do." For aspiring actors, she said, "Being a young actor myself, I always tell other aspiring actors that only you decide your limit. Also, never let anyone tell you that what you do isn't a job. We inspire people and at the end of the day if it's what you love; go after it." Digital transformation of entertainment business On the impact of technology in the entertainment industry, she said, "Well, we must be a brand now. In the past, I feel your talent got you in the door, but now, you must know your market and, dare I say, sell yourself. But also do your own work, with the world at your fingertips there are multiple ways to find auditions, and see what's going on in the entertainment industry." As an actress, she uses technology in her daily routine to share her creativity with the world. "Honestly, it's a great way to be seen. I once put together a cabaret that was put up on Facebook Live, so it was available to be seen at everyone's fingertips without having to be there. It's a way to share your talent with the world and help market what you can do," she explained. She concluded, "Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is an overall great time! Get ready to dance, sing, and find some buried treasure with all your favorite characters from the hit TV show. We all worked so hard to make this show something special for you all and I truly believe you’re all going to have an amazing time." To learn more about PAW Patrol Live!, check out their On playing Mayor Goodway in PAW Patrol Live!, she said, "I love every minute that I get to be Mayor Goodway. She is an energetic ball of fun and I'm always discovering new things about her. She cares deeply for those she leads and is always striving to be positive. She pushes me to think outside of the box and to embrace my inner child."The actress is ecstatic to be performing at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. "I've lived in New York my entire life, so it is an honor to be able to perform at such a prestigious place," she said.When asked about her favorite part about the PAW Patrol Live! experience, she said, "The wonder in the eyes of the children who come to see the show. Every now and then I get to make eye contact with a few kids and just for a few moments they get to feel so special. That look in their eyes is why I do what I do."For aspiring actors, she said, "Being a young actor myself, I always tell other aspiring actors that only you decide your limit. Also, never let anyone tell you that what you do isn't a job. We inspire people and at the end of the day if it's what you love; go after it."On the impact of technology in the entertainment industry, she said, "Well, we must be a brand now. In the past, I feel your talent got you in the door, but now, you must know your market and, dare I say, sell yourself. But also do your own work, with the world at your fingertips there are multiple ways to find auditions, and see what's going on in the entertainment industry."As an actress, she uses technology in her daily routine to share her creativity with the world. "Honestly, it's a great way to be seen. I once put together a cabaret that was put up on Facebook Live, so it was available to be seen at everyone's fingertips without having to be there. It's a way to share your talent with the world and help market what you can do," she explained.She concluded, "Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is an overall great time! Get ready to dance, sing, and find some buried treasure with all your favorite characters from the hit TV show. We all worked so hard to make this show something special for you all and I truly believe you’re all going to have an amazing time."To learn more about PAW Patrol Live!, check out their official website More about PAW Patrol Live, Zakiya Baptiste, Madison square garden, New york PAW Patrol Live Zakiya Baptiste Madison square garde... New york