YouTube queen and social media influencer Rebecca Zamolo has been featured on "The Donna Drake Show," a New York TV show hosted by Long Island media personality Donna Drake.

Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Zamolo about her new app. Zamolo is known worldwide for having family-friendly content on YouTube. She opened up about how she became a brand, connecting with her fans and audience during quarantine, and her new "The Game Master Network" mobile app.

"Luckily, with this app, we are able to connect more with our audience. The app is free to download with no ads," she said. "We are hoping to do a lot more with the app with livestreaming," she added.

Prior to becoming a YouTuber, she shared that she was an actress doing commercials full-time. "YouTube is such a unique platform," she admitted. "It's a way for me to make videos, and do what I love. What is so special with the YouTube community is the connection with the audience, and that was something that I hadn't experienced before."

"As long as my focus is based on connecting with my audience, I feel like that where I've been able to grow the most," she added. "I try to connect with as many people as I can."