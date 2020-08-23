Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageYouTube star Rebecca Zamolo spotlighted on 'The Donna Drake Show'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
YouTube queen and social media influencer Rebecca Zamolo has been featured on "The Donna Drake Show," a New York TV show hosted by Long Island media personality Donna Drake.
Zamolo is known worldwide for having family-friendly content on YouTube. She opened up about how she became a brand, connecting with her fans and audience during quarantine, and her new "The Game Master Network" mobile app. "Luckily, with this app, we are able to connect more with our audience. The app is free to download with no ads," she said.
"We are hoping to do a lot more with the app with livestreaming," she added.
Prior to becoming a YouTuber, she shared that she was an actress doing commercials full-time. "YouTube is such a unique platform," she admitted. "It's a way for me to make videos, and do what I love. What is so special with the YouTube community is the connection with the audience, and that was something that I hadn't experienced before."
"As long as my focus is based on connecting with my audience, I feel like that where I've been able to grow the most," she added. "I try to connect with as many people as I can."
Her new app is available for downloading for free by clicking here.
To learn more about YouTube mega-star Rebecca Zamolo, check out her official website and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Rebecca Zamolo last week about her new app.
More about Rebecca Zamolo, YouTube, App, Mobile, The Game Master Network
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Twin storms threaten US as 12 killed in Haiti, Dominican Republic
Chatting with Taylor Reilly: Rising Australian entrepreneur Special
Mali junta wants three-year military rule, agrees to free president
Tens of thousands in Lithuania form human chain for Belarus
Op-Ed: USPS chaos – How to make money out of Trump’s USPS meltdown
Matt Boren talks new 'Enter Exit' digital series, Finola Hughes Special
Asteroid to make near-Earth approach one day before election
Review: 'High School Musical: The Series' is heartwarming and captivating Special
Review: Ned and Olivia perform 'Lead Me Back to You' at 2020 Nurses Ball Special
Hurricane Marco eyes upper Gulf Coast with Laura right behind