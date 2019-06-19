By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Entertainment Universal Music Group and YouTube are cooperating to remaster many iconic music videos. They will be changed to HD from standard definition videos. Many well-known videos to be remastered The Remastered videos include songs spanning decades, such as Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin” to Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road,” which was released in 1991. They all have HD-quality video with crystal clear audio. Tom Petty's "Free Fallin" is on the video appended in HD. The two companies hope to remaster many more videos UMG group The UMG group suffered extensive damage in a 2008 fire that burned up priceless original master tapes of classic albums. The remastering will retain HD quality videos of classic albums. This is a fitting endeavour as UMG celebrates its 20th anniversary. Perhaps other labels will follow suit and upgrade their videos. The official YouTube blog notes: "Starting today, exclusively on YouTube, you’ll find more than 100 music videos in the highest available video and audio quality, including titles from Billy Idol, Beastie Boys, Boyz II Men, George Strait, Janet Jackson, Kiss, Lady Antebellum, Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Maroon 5, Meat Loaf, No Doubt/Gwen Stefani, Smokey Robinson, The Killers, Tom Petty and more!"Remastered videos include songs spanning decades, such as Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin” to Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road,” which was released in 1991. They all have HD-quality video with crystal clear audio. Tom Petty's "Free Fallin" is on the video appended in HD. The two companies hope to remaster up to 1,000 videos by the end of this year. The new HD videos will replace the original standard versions on YouTube and YouTube Music but they will retain their original URLs, view counts, and likes as before. You can tell if a video is remastered as it will be in the description and labeled "Remastered in HD". Even those videos not originally shot in HD will be noticeably clearer than they were in the old format.The UMG group suffered extensive damage in a 2008 fire that burned up priceless original master tapes of classic albums. The remastering will retain HD quality videos of classic albums. This is a fitting endeavour as UMG celebrates its 20th anniversary. Perhaps other labels will follow suit and upgrade their videos. More about UMG, HD videos, YouTube More news from UMG HD videos YouTube