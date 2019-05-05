Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Dean Haglund (Richard 'Ringo' Langly in "The X-Files") chatted with Digital Journal about his latest film project, the dark comedy "The Lady Killers." He also spoke about the impact of technology on the entertainment business. On his new film, The Lady Killers, Haglund said, "Phil [Leirness] and I have been friends longer than we can remember. We worked on numerous scripts before, and then, we've been doing the 'Chillpak Hollywood Hour' podcast for the last 12 years. Phil is also a violence prevention specialist and in the podcast, we talk about serious topics such as misogyny, among others. This film was inspired by 12 years of friendship with Phil." Most impressive about Haglund is that his artwork was featured in the film. "I trained as a multi-disciplinary artist. I paint every day, and I do a lot of works in oils and watercolors," he said. Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Haglund said, "When you think about the early days of The X-Files, it would be one of the few shows that the whole family would sit on the couch and watch together. The kids loved the monsters and the parents loved the dynamics of the relationships. There was something for everyone." He revealed that his dream collaboration choices change on a daily basis. He noted that he loved Anthony Hopkins' version of King Lear in the eponymous role on Amazon Prime. In his personal life, he shared that he moved from Sydney, Australia, to Detroit, Michigan. "As you can imagine the culture shock and the weather shock. I think I am post-traumatic stress disorder from the winter that just came through," he said. Haglund concluded about The Lady Killers, "It's a black comedy, and it pre-dates the Me Too Movement. Surprisingly, it is about the Me Too Movement." "It is hard to do an exploitation commentary. It has a twist ending to it," he hinted. The Lady Killers is available on To learn more about actor Dean Haglund, check out his The movie was written and directed by Phil Leirness. The cast features Jamie Kaler (Pete Martel), Peter Shinkoda (Brian Kato), Burt Bulos (Stephen Consing), Leirness as John Reid, and Haglund as Paul Lewis.On his new film, The Lady Killers, Haglund said, "Phil [Leirness] and I have been friends longer than we can remember. We worked on numerous scripts before, and then, we've been doing the 'Chillpak Hollywood Hour' podcast for the last 12 years. Phil is also a violence prevention specialist and in the podcast, we talk about serious topics such as misogyny, among others. This film was inspired by 12 years of friendship with Phil."Most impressive about Haglund is that his artwork was featured in the film. "I trained as a multi-disciplinary artist. I paint every day, and I do a lot of works in oils and watercolors," he said.Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Haglund said, "When you think about the early days of The X-Files, it would be one of the few shows that the whole family would sit on the couch and watch together. The kids loved the monsters and the parents loved the dynamics of the relationships. There was something for everyone."He revealed that his dream collaboration choices change on a daily basis. He noted that he loved Anthony Hopkins' version of King Lear in the eponymous role on Amazon Prime.In his personal life, he shared that he moved from Sydney, Australia, to Detroit, Michigan. "As you can imagine the culture shock and the weather shock. I think I am post-traumatic stress disorder from the winter that just came through," he said.Haglund concluded about The Lady Killers, "It's a black comedy, and it pre-dates the Me Too Movement. Surprisingly, it is about the Me Too Movement." "It is hard to do an exploitation commentary. It has a twist ending to it," he hinted.The Lady Killers is available on Amazon Prime . For more information on the film, check out its official homepage To learn more about actor Dean Haglund, check out his official website More about Dean Haglund, The XFiles, Actor, the lady killers Dean Haglund The XFiles Actor the lady killers