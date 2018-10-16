By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Entertainment Las Vegas - "WOW – The Vegas Spectacular," the critically acclaimed production in Las Vegas, has many milestones to celebrate, including its one-year anniversary and four "Best of Las Vegas" accolades. WOW – The Vegas Spectacular made its debut at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino on October 7, 2017, and audiences have enjoyed over 500 performances, where it has transported them into a world of wonder, water and fantasy. It has been seen in excess of 2.5 million viewers. The cast of performers include acrobats, dancers, artists, as well as finalists on the reality competition, America's Got Talent. Particularly impressive about WOW is that it features 30 performers on stage with a cast from over 10 different countries; moreover, there are over 400 lighting pieces in the production, as well as the LED wall, which is constructed of 24 Million LED lamps. The performers of WOW wear over 240 costumes during the show, and every cast member undergoes eight costume changes throughout the show. Speaking of WOW performers, Digital Journal chatted with crossbow queen For more information on WOW — The Vegas Spectacular, check out its The production just celebrated its one-year anniversary at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and it collected four coveted "Best of Las Vegas" awards. It secured wins for "Best Value Show" (gold), "Best Family Friendly Show" (silver), as well as two bronze awards for "Best New Act/Show" and "Best Production Show."WOW – The Vegas Spectacular made its debut at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino on October 7, 2017, and audiences have enjoyed over 500 performances, where it has transported them into a world of wonder, water and fantasy. It has been seen in excess of 2.5 million viewers. The cast of performers include acrobats, dancers, artists, as well as finalists on the reality competition, America's Got Talent.Particularly impressive about WOW is that it features 30 performers on stage with a cast from over 10 different countries; moreover, there are over 400 lighting pieces in the production, as well as the LED wall, which is constructed of 24 Million LED lamps. The performers of WOW wear over 240 costumes during the show, and every cast member undergoes eight costume changes throughout the show.Speaking of WOW performers, Digital Journal chatted with crossbow queen Sylvia Sylvia For more information on WOW — The Vegas Spectacular, check out its official website , as well as its Facebook page More about Wow, The Vegas, Spectacular, Best of Las Vegas, Water Wow The Vegas Spectacular Best of Las Vegas Water