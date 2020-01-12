Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Cynthiana - World-renowned juggler Niels Duinker has a major reason to be proud. He was honored with his very own "Niels Duinker" Day. He continues to prove that gravity is just a joke. In 2018, Duinker was honored as the "Best Corporate Entertainer." "What a great night," he exclaimed. "Thanks Reed and Ashton Masterson for producing my show tonight... full house, two standing ovations, sold-out merchandise, and the biggest honor. It's #NielsDuinkerDay today." To learn more about world-class comedu juggler This "Niels Duinker Day" proclamation was issued on January 11, 2020, at the Rohs Opera House in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Duinker is known for being one of the biggest juggling superstars in the world. He is an eight-time Guinness World Record holder, and he has performed his comedy juggling routine on all seven continents.He continues to prove that gravity is just a joke. In 2018, Duinker was honored as the "Best Corporate Entertainer." Duinker has won a gold medal by the International Jugglers' Association and three gold medals at the Dutch Juggling Championships."What a great night," he exclaimed. "Thanks Reed and Ashton Masterson for producing my show tonight... full house, two standing ovations, sold-out merchandise, and the biggest honor. It's #NielsDuinkerDay today."To learn more about world-class comedu juggler Niels Duinker , check out his official Facebook page and his website More about Niels Duinker, juggler, Comedy, Kentucky Niels Duinker juggler Comedy Kentucky