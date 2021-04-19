Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor and musician William Lipton ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his upcoming Zoom fan event with actor Marcus Coloma on April 25, and he opened up about his music and life during the quarantine. On April 25, Lipton will be a part of an online fan event entitled "Virtual Vibes" with fellow co-star Marcus Coloma, where they will perform acoustic tunes for their fans, which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. To learn more about this virtual event, "The fans should get ready for some classic tunes to be played and some great chats. I am very excited to speak with all of the fans," he added. Two great musicians right here! marcuscoloma and LiptonWilliam are getting ready and creating a great playlist for their Zoom event with you - they are still taking song requests so don’t forget to message us. eGrWVMOHXF — GHFantasyEvents (@GHFantasyEvents) March 27, 2021 Lately, Lipton has been killing it on General Hospital with both his powerful Speaking of music, Lipton opened up about his moving original song "We Weren't Done with This Yet," which he performed on General Hospital. "I was asked to write another song for the show. At first, I wasn't sure what the purpose would be, and then I discovered that it would be an ode to Franco's passing, and it was Cameron's way of channeling his emotions (anger and frustration and sadness that he was feeling), and the sadness that he is still feeling," he said. "I was looking for a simple, but on-the-point hook for the chorus, and I felt that the title was a phrase that really summed up the emotions of Cameron and it could be also relatable to everybody watching as well," he added about "We Weren't Done with This Yet." In 2020, Lipton earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for " "The simple idea that I get to share my music on the show is enough for me, not only with the cast and crew but with the audience as well. It's a dream come true," he said, effusively. "Everything else is just a cherry on top." William Lipton as Cameron Webber on 'General Hospital' Walt Disney Television, Matt Petit On life during the quarantine, he shared that he and his family members have been doing "all right." "We actually just got a new puppy, which we are so excited about. Now, we have another family member to help us get through these times so we are very happy about that," he said. "I feel very lucky that my family is healthy and safe, and that we are okay," he added. When asked if he developed any new skills during the quarantine, he said, "I definitely started cooking more for myself, especially at the beginning, and I learned to make some good meals." Lipton had great words about working with Chad Brannon Photo by Bjoern Kommerell Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Lipton said, "Excitement." "This chapter is probably one of the most important ones," he said. "I feel so happy to see all my hard work bloom into all of these opportunities and I feel thankful for everybody who has supported me along the way. I am happy that I get to make them proud with this next chapter of my life." He also complimented photographer Brad Everett Young and his " William Lipton Brad Everett Young Lipton defined the word success as "setting up goals for yourself and following through. 