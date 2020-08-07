Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor and musician William Lipton ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Lipton, it was so fun experience to do the Zoom fan event for Coastal Entertainment with Eden McCoy and Sydney Mikayla. "It was really great to hear from all the participants and I really enjoyed answering their questions alongside my friends," he said. He revealed that he has a lot of new music in the works. "I am so excited for their releases, which are coming up shortly. While this quarantine has presented some challenges, I have spent a ton of time writing and recording new material that also will be released in the foreseeable future. Some of my favorite songs I've ever written will be released soon and I am super excited for everyone to hear them," he exclaimed. Lipton is thrilled to be back on General Hospital working. "I am also very excited to see how the stories will unfold in this next chapter of filming," he admitted. William Lipton Brad Everett Young He offered the following inspiring words for fans during the pandemic: "These times present different challenges for each of us, however, it is important to remind ourselves that we are all in this together. Please remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and stay awesome," he remarked. William Lipton Brad Everett Young Lipton was honored and humbled to be a part of Brad Everett Young's " William Lipton Brad Everett Young To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor William Lipton, follow him on Instagram generalhospitalabc is back🎉 Throwback to a photoshoot I did with the legend @bradley206 @allsaints A post shared by williamlipton) on Aug 4, 2020 at 11:20am PDT Most recently, he scored a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Original Song" for "North Star" for General Hospital. "For 'North Star' to be recognized at that level was so amazing. I was already thrilled at the crowd response when the song was originally released so this truly meant the world. I was very happy to represent team GH this year and I hope to get the opportunity to do it again sometime in the future," he exclaimed.For Lipton, it was so fun experience to do the Zoom fan event for Coastal Entertainment with Eden McCoy and Sydney Mikayla. "It was really great to hear from all the participants and I really enjoyed answering their questions alongside my friends," he said.He revealed that he has a lot of new music in the works. "I am so excited for their releases, which are coming up shortly. While this quarantine has presented some challenges, I have spent a ton of time writing and recording new material that also will be released in the foreseeable future. Some of my favorite songs I've ever written will be released soon and I am super excited for everyone to hear them," he exclaimed.Lipton is thrilled to be back on General Hospital working. "I am also very excited to see how the stories will unfold in this next chapter of filming," he admitted.He offered the following inspiring words for fans during the pandemic: "These times present different challenges for each of us, however, it is important to remind ourselves that we are all in this together. Please remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and stay awesome," he remarked.Lipton was honored and humbled to be a part of Brad Everett Young's " Dream Loud " campaign, which supports arts and music programs in schools. "It was so much fun working with Brad Everett Young and it was such an honor to be apart of his Dream Loud campaign. I've always tried to find ways to help the community and the children in it through music fundraising, so being asked to be apart of the campaign was such an honor. I am truly amazed by Brad's extraordinary heart and talent and I can't wait for our next session together," he said.To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor William Lipton, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about William Lipton, Emmy, Actor, Music, General hospital William Lipton Emmy Actor Music General hospital