article imageWilliam Lipton scores Emmy nod for 'Outstanding Original Song'

By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor and singer William Lipton has a major reason to be proud. He scored a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "General Hospital."
This year, Lipton's Emmy nomination is for "Outstanding Original Song" for writing "North Star" for the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. The song earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and the teen actor performed it at last year's "Nurses Ball" on the show.
"North Star" is nominated alongside such songs as "A Holiday Carol - The Holidays Are Here" and "Hooray Hooray, We're On Our Way," both of which were from the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC, "Everything Changed" from The Feels on YouTube, and "The Bad Guys?" from Brainwashed By Toons.
Last year, Lipton was nominated for the Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Cameron Webber on General Hospital.
For more information on William Lipton, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Emmy-nominated performer William Lipton.
William Lipton as Cameron Webber on General Hospital
William Lipton as Cameron Webber on 'General Hospital'
Walt Disney Television, Matt Petit
