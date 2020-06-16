Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor William deVry chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. He acknowledged that a silver lining with this quarantine has been nature hitting a reset button. "I love that. It's definitely noticeably bluer here," he admitted. "There have been some great stories." As always, he raised awareness on the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, which he serves as a celebrity ambassador. The past few weeks, he has been doing Zoom events with daytime fans, where the proceeds go towards the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, and he is looking forward to a Zoom session that is coming up this week. "I enjoy doing this. I feel that giving to charity is the way to go these days," he said. "Thank you to everybody for joining us. I look forward to continuing our journey. I hope as many people as possible will join our Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Army. Thank you again. It means everything to Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation CEO During this pandemic, deVry has gotten more work done around the house and he has been meaning to brush up on his Rosetta Stone German. "I haven't gotten to that yet, which is crazy," he said. "I've been pleasantly enjoying this time staying at the house. It's not often that you get to spend quality time at home. I definitely feel like I'm taking advantage of it without stressing myself out. I've been looking forward to getting back to work as well." When asked what commonalities he sees among champions, he said, "The ability to pick themselves up, brush themselves off, and keep going. Fortitude and there is an instinctual will to continue despite any adversity. It takes incredible strength and courage to keep going, especially with the adversity that we face on a daily basis. As a country, we have a lot of growth to do." This past May, he was excited to be a part of a "General Hospital Fantasy" Zoom event for Mother's Day. "We enjoyed it. That was the first Zoom that I did," he said. If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that he would have done the "long jump." "My grandmother was a world-class track and field athlete, and I grew up loving track and field, but eventually my passion switched to hockey, baseball, and volleyball, so track and field wasn't my calling," he said. For deVry, the word success "boils down to happiness and trying to grow as a human being." "Making an effort to learn and finding the truth in any matter and not be blinded by your comfort zone," he said. "Success can also be being true to yourself, not being silenced, not giving up on your principles, and your moral fabric. Seeking other things in life will lead you to financial success and certainly, money won't make you happy. "It has been an incredible journey. I am very thankful to all of the fans. They are all important messengers. It's up to us to spread the word on ovarian cancer awareness and research. It's about word of mouth and people making contact with people," he said about his dedicated fans that are supporting this important cause.