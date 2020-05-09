Email
article imageWilliam deVry raises awareness about World Ovarian Cancer Day

By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Entertainment
"General Hospital" actor William deVry honored World Ovarian Cancer Day on May 8. He serves as the celebrity ambassador of the Sandy Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
deVry, who plays the role of Julian Jerome on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital, encouraged his dedicated soap fans and followers to check out the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation by visiting its official website and their Twitter page, and if possible, to make a donation to this nonprofit organization. "This is one important day for us," deVry exclaimed. "You can make a difference. Every dollar counts," he said.
This past March, as Digital Journal reported, deVry hosted a private dinner in New York City, where all of the proceeds went to the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation to aid ovarian cancer research.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with William deVry about the Sandy Rollman Foundation and ovarian cancer awareness back in July of 2019.
More about William deVry, World Ovarian Cancer Day, General hospital, Actor, Soap
 
