deVry, who plays the role of Julian Jerome on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital
, encouraged his dedicated soap fans and followers to check out the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation by visiting its official website
and their Twitter page
, and if possible, to make a donation to this nonprofit organization. "This is one important day for us," deVry exclaimed. "You can make a difference. Every dollar counts," he said.
This past March, as Digital Journal reported
, deVry hosted a private dinner in New York City, where all of the proceeds went to the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation to aid ovarian cancer research.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with William deVry
about the Sandy Rollman Foundation and ovarian cancer awareness back in July of 2019.