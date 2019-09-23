Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Wes Ramsey ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal about starring in the psychological thriller "Perception," and being a part of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit. He also spoke about being an actor in the digital age. Ramsey collaborated with writer and director "I was excited to work with a female writer and director. Ilana did an excellent job directing this movie. It is not easy to make a film. This project required a lot of very intense high-level emotional work and we pulled it all off. Meera was incredible as well," Ramsey added. For more information on Perception, check out its Actor Wes Ramsey ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Ramsey stars on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital as Peter August. On September 14, "I was glad to be a part of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit and I hope to be able to do more work with them in the future," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "I've Arrived." On being an actor in the digital age, Ramsey said, "It feels great. I have been fortunate to work with Crystal Chappell, who I met on Guiding Light. She allowed me to be a part of her web series Venice over the years. It is exciting to see so much content being spread out: Facebook and Apple are getting in the game, and so is Disney+. Everybody is stepping up and competing. That means more work for a lot of creative people out there." "I actually just did a web series called Sidetracked with my friend Tracie Thoms from Juilliard. We finished another season of it and we are hoping to promote that in the months to come. It is fun to get with your friends and do something outside of the box," he said. On October 20, Ramsey will be a part of the "General Hospital Fantasy" event in Tarrytown, New York, where he will be joined by William deVry, Donnell Turner, James Patrick Stuart, and Kathleen Gati. To learn more about this upcoming fan event, check out the Wes Ramsey and Laura Wright from "General Hospital" ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin In January of 2020, Ramsey will be touring with his girlfriend, fellow General Hospital actress Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) on the East Coast, where they will appear at Aside from his acting endeavors, Ramsey revealed that in the following month, he has his next volume of poetry coming out entitled "Into the Black." "I am very proud of it and it's going to be released soon and available on my website," he said. "It's a vulnerable thing to be able to share the inner workings of your thoughts and dreams when you are writing poetry." We've talked about it for a while and we are excited that we officially announced it today," he said.Aside from his acting endeavors, Ramsey revealed that in the following month, he has his next volume of poetry coming out entitled "Into the Black." "I am very proud of it and it's going to be released soon and available on my website," he said. "It's a vulnerable thing to be able to share the inner workings of your thoughts and dreams when you are writing poetry."To learn more about actor Wes Ramsey, check out his official website