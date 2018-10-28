Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Film and television actor Wayne Pere chatted with Digital Journal about "Venom" opposite Tom Hardy. He shares his advice for hopefuls who wish to go into acting, and opens up about the digital transformation of the entertainment business. While he didn't have any scenes with Hardy in Venom, Pere praised Hardy for being a true professional. Pere also had nice words about fellow cast-mate "Thank you to the fans for supporting the film. I always appreciate the audience going out to see things. They made it the No. 1 film in the country and the world for a while. They gave us a lot of support and I appreciate it," he further added. Pere is also featured in the upcoming HBO series Watchmen, as well as the independent feature Trial by Fire starring Laura Dern, and Fonzo starring Tom Hardy. For aspiring actors, Pere said, "Make sure that you are passionate about acting, and that it is something that you really want to do. It is a challenging career, and a challenging way to make a living, and it is not for the faint of heart. Don't get into acting for the wrong reasons. You should enjoy the craft and like the work that you are doing." Digital transformation of entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Pere said, "Technology is a blessing and a curse. What happens is that there are more platforms, venues, and shows, which is great, since that leads to more opportunities." Pere continued, "On the other hand, the residual structure has changed, and the payment structure has changed, which makes it hard for the working class actor to make a good living. You have more freedom than you do on network television. With technology, you can push the boundaries and take more chances." In the action-packed superhero film Venom , Pere had a supporting role as the scientist, Dr. Emerson. "It was fun. I liked working with Riz Ahmed. He was a sweet guy. It was a fun shoot, despite the cold weather and treacherous weather conditions," he said.While he didn't have any scenes with Hardy in Venom, Pere praised Hardy for being a true professional. Pere also had nice words about fellow cast-mate Sam Medina and the stunt work that he does."Thank you to the fans for supporting the film. I always appreciate the audience going out to see things. They made it the No. 1 film in the country and the world for a while. They gave us a lot of support and I appreciate it," he further added.Pere is also featured in the upcoming HBO series Watchmen, as well as the independent feature Trial by Fire starring Laura Dern, and Fonzo starring Tom Hardy.For aspiring actors, Pere said, "Make sure that you are passionate about acting, and that it is something that you really want to do. It is a challenging career, and a challenging way to make a living, and it is not for the faint of heart. Don't get into acting for the wrong reasons. You should enjoy the craft and like the work that you are doing."On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Pere said, "Technology is a blessing and a curse. What happens is that there are more platforms, venues, and shows, which is great, since that leads to more opportunities."Pere continued, "On the other hand, the residual structure has changed, and the payment structure has changed, which makes it hard for the working class actor to make a good living. You have more freedom than you do on network television. With technology, you can push the boundaries and take more chances." More about Wayne Pere, Venom, Actor, tom hardy, Sam Medina Wayne Pere Venom Actor tom hardy Sam Medina Technology