By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment On July 28, the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy nominations were announced, where "Watchmen" on HBO leads with 26 nominations. Jeremy Irons is also nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie" for playing Adrian Veidt and "Ozymandias." Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is vying for "Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie" for his portrayal of Cal Abar and "Dr. Manhattan," along with his Watchmen co-stars Jovan Adepo, who plays Officer Will Reeves and "Hooded Justice," and Louis Gossett Jr., who played William Reeves. Jean Smart is up for "Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie" for her performance as Agent Laurie Blake. This dyspotopian series is based on the graphic novel by author Alan Moore and comic book artist Dave Gibbons. It also scored nods in such categories as "Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special," "Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie," "Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special," "Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie," "Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes," "Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special" (Outstanding Dramatic Score), "Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special," "Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics," "Outstanding Special Visual Effects," "Outstanding Music Supervision," and "Outstanding Main Title Design." Watchmen earned a favorable review from Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Oscar winner Watchmen on HBO captures America's civil unrest as it faces racial clashes amid a pandemic. It has been nominated for "Outstanding Limited Series," while protagonist Regina King is up for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie" for her portrayal of Detective Angela Abar and "Sister Night."Jeremy Irons is also nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie" for playing Adrian Veidt and "Ozymandias."Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is vying for "Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie" for his portrayal of Cal Abar and "Dr. Manhattan," along with his Watchmen co-stars Jovan Adepo, who plays Officer Will Reeves and "Hooded Justice," and Louis Gossett Jr., who played William Reeves. Jean Smart is up for "Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie" for her performance as Agent Laurie Blake.This dyspotopian series is based on the graphic novel by author Alan Moore and comic book artist Dave Gibbons. It also scored nods in such categories as "Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special," "Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie," "Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special," "Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie," "Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes," "Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special" (Outstanding Dramatic Score), "Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special," "Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics," "Outstanding Special Visual Effects," "Outstanding Music Supervision," and "Outstanding Main Title Design."Watchmen earned a favorable review from Digital Journal : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Oscar winner Regina King about her experience in Watchmen. More about Watchmen, Regina King, HBO, Primetime, Emmy Watchmen Regina King HBO Primetime Emmy Nominations